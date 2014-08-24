James Milton Black (19 August 1856 – 21 December 1938) was an American composer of hymns, choir leader and Sunday school teacher.

Black was born in South Hill, New York, but worked, lived and died in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It is there that he worked at his Methodist Episcopal Church.

His first hymnal collections were:

Some of his hymns include:

Some of hymn music with lyrics by others include:

The lyrics to When the Saints are Marching In are by Katharine Purvis. This song is not to be confused with "When The Saints Go Marching In," which was published afterwards in 1927 with similar words and music, certainly derivative.