James Milton BlackAmerican hymn writer. Born 19 August 1856. Died 21 December 1938
1856-08-19
James Milton Black (19 August 1856 – 21 December 1938) was an American composer of hymns, choir leader and Sunday school teacher.
Black was born in South Hill, New York, but worked, lived and died in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It is there that he worked at his Methodist Episcopal Church.
His first hymnal collections were:
Some of his hymns include:
Some of hymn music with lyrics by others include:
The lyrics to When the Saints are Marching In are by Katharine Purvis. This song is not to be confused with "When The Saints Go Marching In," which was published afterwards in 1927 with similar words and music, certainly derivative.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Milton Black Tracks
WHEN THE ROLL IS CALLED UP YONDER
