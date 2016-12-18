Shep Woolley
Shep Woolley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfa87898-a82c-4c88-863b-4fa814440b9e
Shep Woolley Tracks
Sort by
Union Street
Shep Woolley
Union Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Union Street
Last played on
Watching The Ships Sail By
Shep Woolley
Watching The Ships Sail By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watching The Ships Sail By
Last played on
Shep Woolley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist