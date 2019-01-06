Esbjörn Svensson TrioFormed 1990. Disbanded 2008
Esbjörn Svensson Trio (or e.s.t.) was a Swedish jazz piano trio formed in 1993 consisting of Esbjörn Svensson (piano), Dan Berglund (double bass), and Magnus Öström (drums). Its music has classical, rock, pop, and techno elements. It lists classical composer Béla Bartók and rock band Radiohead as influences. Its style involves conventional jazz and the use of electronic effects and multitrack recording.
Elevation of Love
Behind The Yashmak
Goldwrap
Dodge the Dodo
Seven Days of Falling
Believe, Beleft, Below (Live)
Believe, Beleft, Below
From Gagarin's Point Of View
I Mean You
In My Garage
Strange Place For Snow
Spam-Boo-Limbo
Eighthundred Streets By Feet
Ballad For The Unborn
Bound For The Beauty of The South
Jazz
Three Falling Free Part I
Winter In Venice
Good Morning Susie Soho
O.D.R.I.P
Slipping On the Solid Ground
Eighty-eight Days In My Veins
Mingle in the Mincing Machine
Three Falling Free
Tuesday Wonderland
Behind the Stars
Semblance (Suite In Three Or Four Movements) Part 2
Evening in Atlantis
Definition Of A Dog
Three Falling Free (Part I and II)
