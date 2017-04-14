Herman Griffin
Herman Griffin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfa683c3-a682-4d47-8234-5d5a9b5c55c2
Herman Griffin Tracks
Sort by
Getting Better
Herman Griffin
Getting Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting Better
Last played on
Uptight
Herman Griffin
Uptight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uptight
Last played on
Herman Griffin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist