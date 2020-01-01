CapriceCaprice Bourret, the supermodel, who releases music as Caprice. Born 24 October 1971
Caprice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfa60bff-46c4-407a-bf4d-7a3214780d42
Caprice Biography (Wikipedia)
Caprice Bourret (born October 24, 1971) is an American businesswoman, model, actress, television personality. She lives in London where she runs her company, By Caprice. She attended Bishop Amat Highschool in La Puente, CA and graduated class of 1989.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caprice Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist