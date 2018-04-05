Poison GirlsAnarcho-punk. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1989
Poison Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfa47485-c368-49f1-aca2-48348d8a6823
Poison Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
The Poison Girls were an English anarcho-punk band from Brighton. The singer/guitarist, Vi Subversa, was a middle-aged mother of two at the band's inception, and wrote songs that explored sexuality and gender roles, often from an anarchist perspective. The original Poison Girls line-up also included: Lance D'Boyle (drums); Richard Famous (guitar/vocals); Nil (tapes/bass/electric violin); and Bernhardt Rebours (bass/synthesiser/piano).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Poison Girls Tracks
Sort by
Ideologically Unsound
Poison Girls
Ideologically Unsound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ideologically Unsound
Last played on
Persons Unknown
Poison Girls
Persons Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Persons Unknown
Last played on
Old Tarts Song
Poison Girls
Old Tarts Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Tarts Song
Last played on
Real Woman
Poison Girls
Real Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Woman
Last played on
State Control
Poison Girls
State Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
State Control
Last played on
Hole In The Wall
Poison Girls
Hole In The Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hole In The Wall
Last played on
Another Hero
Poison Girls
Another Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Hero
Last played on
Poison Girls Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist