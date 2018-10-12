Anna Huntley
Anna Huntley Performances & Interviews
Anna Huntley Tracks
Beau Soir
Claude Debussy
Der Zwerg
Franz Schubert
Du bist die Ruh
Franz Schubert
When words fail / Morgen
Jason Rebello
O Waly, Waly
Benjamin Britten
Ave Maria, D.839, Op.52 No.6
Franz Schubert
Fields Are Full
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Wohl kenn' ich Euern Stand
Hugo Wolf
A Charm (from A Charm of Lullabies)
Benjamin Britten
Die Manner sind mechant
Franz Schubert
Lied der Anne Lyle
Franz Schubert
Walpurgisnacht
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No.9 in D Minor Op.125
Ludwig van Beethoven
A Cage of Doves (St Magnus International Festival)
Sally Beamish
Songs of the Fleet, Op 117 (St Magnus International Festival)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Nachtens
Johannes Brahms
A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square
Manning Sherwin
Franz Schubert
Past BBC Events
St Magnus International Festival
The Pickaquoy Centre
2016-06-25T16:09:19
25
Jun
2016
St Magnus International Festival
The Pickaquoy Centre
