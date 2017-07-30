The Hidden CamerasFormed 2001
The Hidden Cameras
2001
The Hidden Cameras Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hidden Cameras are a Canadian indie pop band. Fronted by singer-songwriter Joel Gibb, the band consists of a varying roster of musicians who play what Gibb once described as "gay church folk music". Their live performances have been elaborate, high-energy shows, featuring go-go dancers in balaclavas, a choir, and a string section.
The Hidden Cameras Tracks
He Is The Boss Of Me
The Hidden Cameras
He Is The Boss Of Me
He Is The Boss Of Me
In The NA
The Hidden Cameras
In The NA
In The NA
Silence Can Be A Headline
The Hidden Cameras
Silence Can Be A Headline
Silence Can Be A Headline
Year of the Spawn
The Hidden Cameras
Year of the Spawn
Year of the Spawn
Mind, Matter and Waste
The Hidden Cameras
Mind, Matter and Waste
Mind, Matter and Waste
Colour Of A Man (Pet Shop Boys Mix)
The Hidden Cameras
Colour Of A Man (Pet Shop Boys Mix)
Colour Of A Man (Pet Shop Boys Mix)
Golden Streams
The Hidden Cameras
Golden Streams
Golden Streams
Origin:Orphan
The Hidden Cameras
Origin:Orphan
Origin:Orphan
Boys Of Melody
The Hidden Cameras
Boys Of Melody
Boys Of Melody
Awoo
The Hidden Cameras
Awoo
Awoo
Colour Of A Man
The Hidden Cameras
Colour Of A Man
Colour Of A Man
Walk On
The Hidden Cameras
Walk On
Walk On
Ratify The New
The Hidden Cameras
Ratify The New
Ratify The New
He Falls To Me
The Hidden Cameras
He Falls To Me
He Falls To Me
Do I Belong
The Hidden Cameras
Do I Belong
Do I Belong
