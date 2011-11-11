Pussy GaloreFormed 1985. Disbanded 1990
Pussy Galore
1985
Pussy Galore Biography (Wikipedia)
Pussy Galore was an American garage rock band that formed in Washington, D.C. in 1985. They had a constantly fluid line-up until their demise in 1990. They took their name from the character in the James Bond film, Goldfinger, and their sound was inspired by the Velvet Underground and the New York Dolls.
Pussy Galore Tracks
Damaged II
Dead Meat
Understand Me
Nothing Can Bring Me down
