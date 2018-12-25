Jonathan CainBorn 26 February 1950
1950-02-26
Jonathan Cain Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Cain (born Jonathan Leonard Friga; February 26, 1950) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter best known for his work with The Babys, Journey, and Bad English. Cain was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey on April 7, 2017.
Girl Can't Help It
Jonathan Cain
Girl Can't Help It
Girl Can't Help It
