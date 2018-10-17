Durham Cathedral ChoirFormed 1416
Durham Cathedral Choir
1416
Durham Cathedral Choir Tracks
Strengthen ye the weak hands
William Harris
Performer
Collegium Regale (Nunc Dimittis)
Herbert Howells
Performer
Collegium Regale (Magnificat)
Herbert Howells
Performer
Psalm 33
Herbert Howells
Performer
View me, Lord
Richard Lloyd
In the bleak midwinter
Harold Edwin Darke
Performer
Singer
Last played on
Agnus Dei (Durham Mass)
James MacMillan, James Lancelot & Durham Cathedral Choir
Composer
Last played on
I Wonder As I Wander
Durham Cathedral Choir
Last played on
