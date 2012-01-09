Lenny ZakatekBorn 12 October 1947
Lenny Zakatek (born Lenny du Platel, 1947, Karachi, British India), also known as "The Voice", is a pop and rock singer and musician who has lived in London since the age of thirteen. Zakatek was born just prior to Karachi becoming part of Pakistan and is best known for his work with the British bands Gonzalez and The Alan Parsons Project.
