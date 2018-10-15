Xscape is an American female R&B vocal quartet from Atlanta, Georgia. The group formed in 1992 as a five-piece Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tamera Coggins-Wynn. The following year Coggins-Wynn left the group and Xscape became a quartet. They were discovered by Jermaine Dupri who signed the group to his So So Def label. The group released their debut album Hummin' Comin' at 'Cha in 1993, which spawned two of their biggest hits "Just Kickin' It" and "Understanding". The album was certified Platinum on February 1, 1994.

The group went on to release their second album, Off the Hook in 1995 and was certified Platinum on November 19, 1995. The lead single "Feels So Good" and "Who Can I Run To" were both certified Gold in the United States. Their third and final album Traces of My Lipstick was released in 1998. The lead single "The Arms of the One Who Loves You" was certified Gold on May 14, 1998 and the album was certified Platinum on June 21, 1999 in the United States. The group disbanded in 1998 to pursue solo projects, and reformed in 2017. The group is set to release their new singles "Wifed Up" and "Dream Killa" on December 1, 2017. On February 11, 2018, it was announced that Kandi Burruss had taken an hiatus due to being on Broadway and wouldn't be featured on new music. It was also announced that they fired their manager, Vincent Herbert.