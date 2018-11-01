BarbaraFrench female singer. Born 9 June 1930. Died 24 November 1997
Barbara
1930-06-09
Barbara Biography (Wikipedia)
Monique Andrée Serf (June 9, 1930 – November 24, 1997), whose stage name was Barbara, was a French singer. She took her stage name from her grandmother, Varvara Brodsky, a native of Odessa, Russian Empire (now Ukraine). Her song "L'Aigle noir" sold 1 million copies in twelve hours.
