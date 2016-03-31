Vytautas Miškinis (born 5 June 1954 in Vilnius, Lithuanian SSR, Soviet Union) is a Lithuanian music composer and professor, who has been Choir Director of the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre conservatory since 1985. He has also served as Artistic Director of the Ąžuoliukas youth choir.

He began his career in Ąžuoliukas at the age of seven as a vocalist, and continued as Artistic Director from the age of 25. All the achievements of the choir from 1979 have been due to Mr. Miškinis’ leadership.

For several years he conducted the Kaunas State Choir and Vocal Ensemble Museum Musicum. With the choirs, he has won prestigious prizes at numerous national and international competitions – in Marktoberdorf, Gorizia, Varna, Maribor, Tampere, Mainhausen, Nantes. Currently Mr. Miškinis is the Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the All-Lithuanian Choir Festival.

Vytautas Miškinis has led choral performances and given lectures in Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Ukraine and USA.