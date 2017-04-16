Zaiko Langa Langa (also spelled Zaïko Langa Langa and in other variants) are a seminal Contemporary Congolese band from DR Congo. Their music and creativity has influenced Congolese and African music like no any other band has done. Voted and crowned band of the century in DR Congo " Zaiko remain the most influential band ever in the history of African music. The word "Zaiko" is a portmanteau for the lingala phrase Zaire ya bankoko, meaning "Zaire of our ancestors", where "Zaire" must be read as a reference to the river by that name, now called Congo. The meaning of the phrase "Langa Langa" is controversial; according to the band's website, it means "marvelous" or "almighty".

Founded in the early 1969 by D.V. Moanda, Marcelin Delo, Henry Mongombe, Olemi Eshar-Eshar dem'belina and Andre Bita, Zaiko Langa Langa survived into the 2000s (decade), and have been largely popular through the decades. Because of their "rebel" and "hippie" attitude, and their innovative approach to soukous, they became a symbol of the new generations of post-independence Zaire, and are sometimes compared to the Rolling Stones for their appeal on the Congolese youth.