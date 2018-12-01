Ronny & The DaytonasFormed 1964. Disbanded 1995
Ronny & The Daytonas
1964
Ronny & The Daytonas Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronny & the Daytonas were an American surf rock group of the early 1960s, whose members included Paul Jensen (vocals, guitar), Thomas Ramey (bass, guitar), Lynn Williams (drums), Lee Kraft (songwriting, guitar), and John "Bucky" Wilkin (aka Ronny) (songwriting, guitar, vocals), with contributions from others such as Larry Butler (organ), Ronny Clark, and Buzz Cason.
Ronny & The Daytonas Tracks
GTO
Bucket T
Sandy
