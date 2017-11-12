Terry JenningsBorn 19 July 1940. Died 11 December 1981
Terry Jennings
Terry Jennings (19 July 1940 – 11 December 1981) was an American minimalist composer and performer.
Winter Trees, 1965
Winter Trees, 1965
Winter Trees, 1965
Winter Trees
Winter Trees
Winter Trees
Piece for cello and saxophone
Piece for cello and saxophone
Piece for cello and saxophone
Winter Sun
Winter Sun
Winter Sun
