Sabina Margrit Sciubba (born 23 February 1975) or Sabina is a singer, composer, and actress. She is best known as the lead singer for the Grammy-nominated electronica band Brazilian Girls. She is also a visual artist. She has a solo career, and also worked as an actress, appearing in a recurring role on the FX series Baskets, beginning in 2016. Sciubba has composed the scores for several feature films and commercials.
Sailor's Daughter
I Won't Let You Break Me
Non Mi Aspettare
Cinema
Viva L'Amour
TOUJOURS
