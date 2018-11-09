Maria Hester ParkBorn 29 September 1760. Died 7 June 1813
Maria Hester Park
1760-09-29
Maria Hester Park Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Hester Park (née Reynolds) (29 September 1760 – 7 June 1813) was a British composer, pianist, and singer. She was also a noted piano teacher who taught many students in the nobility, including the Duchess of Devonshire and her daughters.
Maria Hester Park Tracks
Piano Sonata in F major, Op 4 No 1
Piano Sonata in C major, Op. 7: 3rd mvt Rondo; Allegramente
