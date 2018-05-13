Gabriele SchnautBorn 24 February 1951
Gabriele Schnaut Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriele Schnaut (born 24 February 1951) is a German classical singer who started her operatic career as a mezzo-soprano in 1976 and changed to dramatic soprano in 1985. She has appeared internationally and performed at the Bayreuth Festival from 1977 to 2000. She recorded works by composers of the 20th century and appeared in the premieres of operas by Wolfgang Rihm and Jörg Widmann.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3wc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-29T16:44:36
29
Jul
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
