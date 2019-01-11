WarpaintFormed 14 February 2004
Warpaint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzcw.jpg
2004-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf82a38f-9413-4333-bacb-ca5b6db95794
Warpaint Biography (Wikipedia)
Warpaint is an American indie rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2004. The current lineup comprises founders Emily Kokal (vocals, guitar), Theresa Wayman (guitar, vocals) and Jenny Lee Lindberg (bass, vocals), and Stella Mozgawa (drums), who joined the band in 2009.
On December 6, 2010, the BBC announced that Warpaint had been nominated for the BBC's Sound of 2011 poll and they were the cover stars of Beat magazine's Winter 2010 launch issue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Warpaint Performances & Interviews
- Warpainthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xyb1x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xyb1x.jpg2017-04-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Warpaint's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y0zdq
Warpaint
- Warpaint - Undertow (Later Archive 2011)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d43n7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d43n7.jpg2016-10-25T15:26:00.000ZWarpaint perform Undertow on Later... with Jools Holland in 2011.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d48qq
Warpaint - Undertow (Later Archive 2011)
- Warpaint: Don't Worry What Anyone Thinks Of Youhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qzy4l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qzy4l.jpg2015-05-09T08:00:00.000ZLA four piece Warpaint on why they don't listen to any advice, and disregard bad press.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02qzy53
Warpaint: Don't Worry What Anyone Thinks Of You
Warpaint Tracks
Sort by
New Song
Warpaint
New Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045n7qq.jpglink
New Song
Last played on
Keep It Healthy
Warpaint
Keep It Healthy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020pynr.jpglink
Keep It Healthy
Last played on
Love Is To Die
Warpaint
Love Is To Die
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lr2rv.jpglink
Love Is To Die
Last played on
Whiteout
Warpaint
Whiteout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcw.jpglink
Whiteout
Last played on
So Good
Warpaint
So Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dvs8n.jpglink
So Good
Last played on
New Song (6 Music Session, 27 Oct 2016)
Warpaint
New Song (6 Music Session, 27 Oct 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcw.jpglink
I'll Start Believing
Warpaint
I'll Start Believing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmn86.jpglink
I'll Start Believing
Last played on
Disco//Very
Warpaint
Disco//Very
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01t8fqw.jpglink
Disco//Very
Last played on
Billie Holiday
Warpaint
Billie Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btrlg.jpglink
Billie Holiday
Last played on
Undertow
Warpaint
Undertow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw0bc.jpglink
Undertow
Last played on
Disco/Very - BBC Session 23/01/2014
Warpaint
Disco/Very - BBC Session 23/01/2014
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcw.jpglink
Disco/Very - BBC Session 23/01/2014
Last played on
Warpaint
Warpaint
Warpaint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcw.jpglink
Warpaint
Last played on
Love Is To Die - 6 Music Session 20/11/2013
Warpaint
Love Is To Die - 6 Music Session 20/11/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcw.jpglink
Warpaint (6 Music Session, 28 Oct 2010)
Warpaint
Warpaint (6 Music Session, 28 Oct 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcw.jpglink
Undertow (6 Music Session, 28 Oct 2010)
Warpaint
Undertow (6 Music Session, 28 Oct 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzcw.jpglink
Playlists featuring Warpaint
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/az29hn
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T16:42:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056vwxv.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
23:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e368gw/acts/afgqwh
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-24T16:42:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04xyb1q.jpg
24
Mar
2017
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/a826v2
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T16:42:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0259g22.jpg
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/azzfhn
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T16:42:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021tlc1.jpg
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Zane Lowe Sessions: Warpaint
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evrp5v
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-02-19T16:42:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01sk2ch.jpg
19
Feb
2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: Warpaint
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Warpaint Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist