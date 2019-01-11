Warpaint is an American indie rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2004. The current lineup comprises founders Emily Kokal (vocals, guitar), Theresa Wayman (guitar, vocals) and Jenny Lee Lindberg (bass, vocals), and Stella Mozgawa (drums), who joined the band in 2009.

On December 6, 2010, the BBC announced that Warpaint had been nominated for the BBC's Sound of 2011 poll and they were the cover stars of Beat magazine's Winter 2010 launch issue.