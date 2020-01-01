EbenNigerian Gospel singer Emmanuel Benjamin. Born 9 September 1979
Eben
1979-09-09
Eben Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuel Benjamin (born 9 September 1979), known professionally as Eben is a Nigerian gospel singer, vocalist, and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eben Tracks
