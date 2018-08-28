Philippe GaubertComposer, conductor, flautist. Born 5 June 1879. Died 8 July 1941
Philippe Gaubert
1879-06-05
Philippe Gaubert Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Gaubert (5 July 1879 – 8 July 1941) was a French musician who was a distinguished performer on the flute, a respected conductor, and a composer, primarily for the flute.
Philippe Gaubert Tracks
Pièce romantique for flute, cello and piano
Philippe Gaubert
Ensemble
Nocturne and Allegro scherzando
Philippe Gaubert
Sonata for flute and piano No.1: I. Modere
Philippe Gaubert
Fantaisie for flute and piano
Philippe Gaubert
Divertissiment Grec
Philippe Gaubert
Soir Païen
Philippe Gaubert
Ballade
Philippe Gaubert
Trois Aquarelles - ii. Soir d'autromne
Philippe Gaubert
Ensemble
Madrigal
Philippe Gaubert
Madrigal
Philippe Gaubert
Nymphes a la Fontaine – Danses from Medailles Antiques
Philippe Gaubert
Performer
Piece Romantique
Philippe Gaubert
On a clear morning (3 Aquarelles – No. 1)
Philippe Gaubert
