Walking Papers is an American rock band from Seattle, Washington, formed in 2012. The band was formed by singer/guitarist Jeff Angell of The Missionary Position, and drummer Barrett Martin formerly of Screaming Trees. Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and keyboardist Benjamin Anderson (also of The Missionary Position) were invited to contribute to the band's first album and then were added as official members. Their self-titled debut album, produced by Angell and Martin and mixed by Jack Endino, was released on August 16, 2013 and featured contributions by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready.

The band was then inactive for several years, and returned with the album WP2 on January 19, 2018. McKagan was unable to tour behind the album due to commitments with Guns N' Roses, and was replaced by Dan Spalding. Martin was also unable to tour and was replaced by Will Andrews, formerly of Ten Miles Wide and The Mothership. The band also added second guitarist Tristan Hart Pierce and saxophonist Gregor Lothian.