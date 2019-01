Håvard Gimse (born 15 September 1966) is a Norwegian classical pianist from Kongsvinger, Norway and the brother of the cellist Øyvind Gimse. He has received the Griegprisen (1996) and the Steinway Award (1995). Gimse has done several recordings for Naim Audio, Naxos Records, Sony Classical Records, Chandos Records and Simax.

