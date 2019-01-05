BraveheartsQB hip hop group & Nas affiliates. Formed 1998
Bravehearts
1998
Bravehearts Biography (Wikipedia)
Bravehearts are an East Coast hip hop group from New York, New York. The group's roster originally included Jungle (born Jabari Jones, son of jazz trumpeter Olu Dara, and younger brother of hip hop star Nas), Wiz (born Mike Epps), and Horse (born E. Gray). Horse left the group in 2002, and Jungle and Wiz carried on as a duo. Wiz was in turn replaced by Nashawn, Nas's cousin.
Bravehearts Tracks
Oochie Wally
Nas
Oochie Wally
Oochie Wally
Taste/ Oochie Wally (Sandra Omari Edit)
Nas
Taste/ Oochie Wally (Sandra Omari Edit)
Taste/ Oochie Wally (Sandra Omari Edit)
Oochie Wally (feat. Nas)
QB Finest
Oochie Wally (feat. Nas)
Oochie Wally (feat. Nas)
Oochie Wally (Damian Avila Moombathon Remix)
Nas
Oochie Wally (Damian Avila Moombathon Remix)
Oochie Wally (Damian Avila Moombathon Remix)
Oochie Wally (Fresco Moombahtwerk Remix) (feat. Bravehearts)
Nas
Oochie Wally (Fresco Moombahtwerk Remix) (feat. Bravehearts)
Oochie Wally (Fresco Moombahtwerk Remix) (feat. Bravehearts)
