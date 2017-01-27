Anirudh Ravichander is an Indian film composer and singer, who primarily works in Tamil. At 21, he made his debut in the Tamil industry. His debut song, "Why This Kolaveri Di", composed for the 2012 film 3, went viral across the globe, etching more than 175 million views on YouTube. He then went on to compose numerous hits and became one of the popular composers in South India. He is often labelled as a viral prodigy, as his songs often go viral and earn millions of views on digital platforms. He has won 7 South Indian International Movie Awards and 2 Filmfare Awards South. He has signed a record deal with music giant Sony Music, which will be publishing his independent albums and live concerts, it also presented a multi-platinum disc plaque for the successful collaborations with Sony. On the Diwali of 2016, he, along with international artist Diplo released the remix of Major Lazer & MØ's hit 'Cold Water'. He won the Chennai Times Most Desirable Man 2017 poll and became the first musician to win this poll.