Miquel Brown (born Michael Brown; 8 February 1949) is a Canadian actress, and disco/soul singer in the 1970s and 1980s, most popular for the songs "Close to Perfection" and the Hi-NRG songs "So Many Men, So Little Time" and "He's A Saint, He's A Sinner", produced in London by Ian Levine. Originally named Michael, her parents changed the spelling (but retained the pronunciation) so as not to confuse her with a male producer and children's author of the time, (Michael Brown).

Miquel is the mother of singer Sinitta and the step sister of singer Amii Stewart.