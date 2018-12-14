Miquel BrownBorn 8 February 1945
Miquel Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf758367-3438-46f7-8310-c0ef749e5665
Miquel Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Miquel Brown (born Michael Brown; 8 February 1949) is a Canadian actress, and disco/soul singer in the 1970s and 1980s, most popular for the songs "Close to Perfection" and the Hi-NRG songs "So Many Men, So Little Time" and "He's A Saint, He's A Sinner", produced in London by Ian Levine. Originally named Michael, her parents changed the spelling (but retained the pronunciation) so as not to confuse her with a male producer and children's author of the time, (Michael Brown).
Miquel is the mother of singer Sinitta and the step sister of singer Amii Stewart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miquel Brown Tracks
Sort by
Close to Perfection
Miquel Brown
Close to Perfection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Close to Perfection
Last played on
So Many Men, So Little Time
Miquel Brown
So Many Men, So Little Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Many Men, So Little Time
Last played on
These Are My Children
Miquel Brown
These Are My Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Are My Children
Last played on
His Eye is on the Sparrow
Miquel Brown
His Eye is on the Sparrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
His Eye is on the Sparrow
Last played on
Miquel Brown Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist