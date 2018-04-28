Selim PalmgrenBorn 16 February 1878. Died 13 December 1951
Selim Gustaf Adolf Palmgren (16 February 1878 – 13 December 1951) was a Finnish composer, pianist, and conductor. Palmgren was born in Pori, Finland, February 16, 1878. He studied at the Conservatory in Helsinki from 1895 to 1899, then continued his piano studies in Berlin with Ansorge, Berger and Busoni. He conducted choral and orchestral societies in his own country and made several very successful concert tours as a pianist in the principal cities of Finland and Scandinavia, appearing also as a visiting conductor. In 1921, he went to the United States, where he taught composition at the Eastman School of Music, later returning to Finland, where he died in Helsinki, aged 73.
Cinderella Suite (1902-3)
Cinderella Suite (1902-3)
Overture to Cinderella (1902)
Overture to Cinderella (1902)
Exotic March
Exotic March
Illusion, Op 1 No 2
Illusion, Op 1 No 2
Veloce, Op 17 No 13
Veloce, Op 17 No 13
Piano Sonata in D minor, Op 11
Piano Sonata in D minor, Op 11
The Virgin Holds Her Small Son To Her Bosom
The Virgin Holds Her Small Son To Her Bosom
Hosiannah!
Hosiannah!
Violoncello a Cassado (Op.114 No.1) - for cello and piano
Violoncello a Cassado (Op.114 No.1) - for cello and piano
Pictures from Finland, Op 24 - 1. Spring Dreams
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Selim Palmgren & Leif Segerstam
Pictures from Finland, Op 24 - 1. Spring Dreams
Sleigh Ride
Sleigh Ride
Bird Song, 24 Preludes Op.17 for piano
Mehiläinen [The Bee] for choir
Mehiläinen [The Bee] for choir
Rukous (Prayer)
Rukous (Prayer)
Juhannus (Midsummer)
Juhannus (Midsummer)
