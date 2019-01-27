Megan LeeBorn 18 September 1995
Megan Lee (born September 18, 1995) is a Korean-American singer-songwriter and actress best known for her role as Sun Hi Song on Make It Pop and her singing talents on YouTube. From February 2013, Megan Lee was signed to Kim Tae-woo's (former lead singer of g.o.d) label, Soul Shop Entertainment up until November 2014. Megan Lee was a member of XO-IQ, featured in the Nickelodeon series Make It Pop. She has taken part in season 14 of the American music talent show The Voice, where she was eliminated in the Battle round.
