Reginald Lucien Frank Roger Watts (born March 23, 1972) is an American comedian and musician. His improvised musical sets are created using only his voice, a keyboard, and a looping machine. Watts refers to himself as a "disinformationist" who aims to disorient his audience. He appeared on the IFC series Comedy Bang! Bang! and currently leads the house band for The Late Late Show with James Corden along with hosting the U.S. version of the game show Taskmaster.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Where It's At (feat. Reggie Watts)
S*** Robot
