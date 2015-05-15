Reginald Lucien Frank Roger Watts (born March 23, 1972) is an American comedian and musician. His improvised musical sets are created using only his voice, a keyboard, and a looping machine. Watts refers to himself as a "disinformationist" who aims to disorient his audience. He appeared on the IFC series Comedy Bang! Bang! and currently leads the house band for The Late Late Show with James Corden along with hosting the U.S. version of the game show Taskmaster.