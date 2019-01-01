Glen VelezBorn 1949
Glen Velez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf682e14-a639-444b-9128-86ad5e5b9188
Glen Velez Biography (Wikipedia)
Glen Velez (born 1949) is an American percussionist, vocalist, and composer, specializing in frame drums from around the world. He is largely responsible for the increasing popularity of frame drums in the United States and around the world. Velez is married to Loire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Glen Velez Tracks
Sort by
Glen Velez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist