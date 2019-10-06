Mary YoungbloodSeminole-Aleut composer and flautist. Born 24 June 1958
Mary Youngblood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf680ee4-dc8c-4cf9-97b3-fee421b13854
Mary Youngblood Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Youngblood (Aleut/Seminole) is a Native American musician, and performer of the Native American flute.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Youngblood Tracks
Sort by
The Gathering
Mary Youngblood
The Gathering
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gathering
Last played on
Mary Youngblood Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist