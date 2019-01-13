Emily SmithScottish folk singer. Born 1981
Emily Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsy1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf67f358-9a02-4a59-ac6e-db8c713037ec
Emily Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Emily Smith (born 25 May 1981) is a Scottish folk singer from Dumfries and Galloway. She went to school at Wallace Hall Academy and has a degree in Scottish music from The Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. She is married to New Zealand-born fiddle player and guitarist Jamie McClennan.
Emily Smith Performances & Interviews
- Emily Smith with 'Silver Tassie'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q8q7p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q8q7p.jpg2017-01-21T14:12:00.000ZEmily Smith performs 'Silver Tassie' live on The Gerry Kelly Show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q8qtt
Emily Smith with 'Silver Tassie'
- Emily Smith | Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p039psdg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p039psdg.jpg2015-11-30T14:53:00.000ZScottish folk singer Emily Smith performs songs from her new Christmas albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p039psfc
Emily Smith | Session
