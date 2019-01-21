Del ReevesBorn 14 July 1932. Died 1 January 2007
Del Reeves
1932-07-14
Del Reeves Biography (Wikipedia)
Franklin Delano Reeves (July 14, 1932 – January 1, 2007), better known as Del Reeves, was an American country music singer, best known for his "girl-watching" novelty songs of the 1960s including "Girl on the Billboard" and "The Belles of Southern Bell". He is also known for his 1968 trucker's anthem, "Looking at the World Through a Windshield", which demonstrated he was capable of more than just novelty songs. He became one of the most successful male country singers of the 1960s.
Del Reeves Tracks
Girl On The Billboard
Del Reeves
Girl On The Billboard
Girl On The Billboard
Looking At The World Through A Windshield
Del Reeves
Looking At The World Through A Windshield
Looking At The World Through A Windshield
Philadelphia Fillies
Del Reeves
Philadelphia Fillies
Philadelphia Fillies
Good Time Charlies
Del Reeves
Good Time Charlies
Good Time Charlies
A Rose is Hard to Beat
Del Reeves
A Rose is Hard to Beat
A Rose is Hard to Beat
Trucker's Paradise
Del Reeves
Trucker's Paradise
Trucker's Paradise
