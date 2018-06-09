Kota Hoshino (星野康太 Hoshino Kota) (born April 23, 1975 in Tokyo, Japan) is a Japanese musical composer employed by video game developer FromSoftware. As part of FromSoftware's sound team, "FreQuency", Hoshino primarily composes music for the company's flagship franchise, Armored Core.

Hoshino was educated at Surugadai University and began working at From Software in spring of 1998. His first project with the company was Echo Night for the PlayStation. As the game uses very little music, some unused tracks from the game were later used in Evergrace. Hoshino states that he cannot read music, so he does not compose orchestral scores.