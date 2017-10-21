Peter KingNigerian afrobeat / tenor sax player. Born 1938
Peter King
1938
Peter King Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter King Adeyoyin Osubu (born 1938), known as Peter King, is a Nigerian musician who played several instruments, but was best known as an alto saxophonist playing a combination of Afrobeat and jazz. Peter King is perhaps better known in Europe and America than in Nigeria for his "Miliki Sound" on the record A Soulful Peter King, where he played popular classics such as "Sincerely", "We Belong Together" and "Just Because".
One shot of vodka
Peter King
One shot of vodka
One shot of vodka
Last played on
African Dialects
Peter King
African Dialects
African Dialects
Last played on
Watusi
Peter King
Watusi
Watusi
Last played on
Ajo
Peter King
Ajo
Ajo
Last played on
Jo Jolo
Peter King
Jo Jolo
Jo Jolo
Last played on
