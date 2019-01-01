Trondheim VoicesFormed 2001
Trondheim Voices
2001
Trondheim Voices Biography (Wikipedia)
Trondheim Voices (established 2001 in Trondheim, Norway) is a Norwegian vocal group, best known for their improvised performances in the jazz genre.
