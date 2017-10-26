Rachel Talitman
Rachel Talitman
Rachel Talitman Tracks
Sonata for Flute and Harp (1st movement, Modérément Animé)
Samuel Dresden, Marcos Fregnani-Martins & Rachel Talitman
Poème for Harp Solo (Largamente rubando)
Paul Ben-Haim
Three Songs Without Words (I. Arioso, II. Ballad, III. Sephardic Melody)
Paul Ben-Haim
Chamber Music for Flute, Viola and Harp (I.Pastorale II.Burlesque, III.Melody)
Paul Ben-Haim
Fantasy for Oboe, Cello and Harp
Berthold Goldschmidt
