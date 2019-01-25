B21Bhangra from Birmingham. Formed 1996
B21
B21
1996
B21
B21 Biography (Wikipedia)
B21 comprises brothers Bally and Bhota Jagpal. The duo — originally a trio with Jassi Sidhu, who left the band in 2002 — take their name from the Handsworth postcode in Birmingham, England.
B21 Tracks
Chandigarh
Jawani
Jawani
Last played on
Deor Da Viah
Deor Da Viah
Last played on
Din Raat
Din Raat
Last played on
Chitia Kipha Dia
Chitia Kipha Dia
Last played on
Darshan
Darshan
Last played on
Putt Sardaran Da
Putt Sardaran Da
Last played on
Dil Tharkeh (Desi Mix)
Dil Tharkeh (Desi Mix)
Last played on
Mahi Ve Mahi (Rishi Rich Remix)
Mahi Ve Mahi (Rishi Rich Remix)
Last played on
Last played on
Jaan
Jaan
Last played on
Playlists featuring B21
Past BBC Events
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
2014-08-31T15:48:00
31
Aug
2014
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
Bhangra Gold
BBC Red Button
2014-03-22T15:48:00
22
Mar
2014
Bhangra Gold
06:00
BBC Red Button
