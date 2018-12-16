Ernie MarescaBorn 21 August 1938. Died 8 July 2015
Ernie Maresca
1938-08-21
Ernie Maresca Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Peter "Ernie" Maresca (August 21, 1938 – July 8, 2015) was an American singer, songwriter and record company executive, best known for writing or co-writing some of Dion's biggest hits, including "Runaround Sue" and "The Wanderer".
Ernie Maresca Tracks
It's Their World
It's Their World
Shout Shout
Shout Shout
Shout! Shout! (Knock Yourself Out)
Shout! Shout! (Knock Yourself Out)
Mary Jane
Mary Jane
