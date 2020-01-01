Sabina Yasmin (born 4 September 1953) is a Bangladeshi singer. She is best known as a playback singer in Bengali cinema. She has won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer a record 14 times. She has recorded more than 1,500 songs for films and over 10,000 songs in total.

Yasmin was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1984 and Independence Day Award in 1996 by the Government of Bangladesh.