The Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra (NedPhO; Dutch, Nederlands Philharmonisch Orkest) is a Dutch symphony orchestra based in Amsterdam.

The NedPhO was formed in 1985 from the merger of three orchestras: the Amsterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, the Utrecht Symphony Orchestra Utrecht and the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra. The Netherlands Chamber Orchestra (Dutch, Nederlands Kamer Orkest, NKO) continues to give concerts under its own name, with both it and the NedPhO as part of the Stichting Nederlands Philharmonisch Orkest (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation), which is headquartered in Amsterdam. The NedPhO Foundation comprises the largest orchestra organisation in the Netherlands, with 130 musicians on staff.

Since 2012, both the NedPhO and the NKO rehearse at the NedPho Koepel, a former church converted into a dedicated rehearsal space in eastern Amsterdam. The NedPhO gives concerts in Amsterdam at the Concertgebouw. In addition, the NedPhO currently serves as the principal orchestra for productions at Dutch National Opera (DNO). The NedPhO had given a concert series at the Beurs van Berlage until 2002, when budget cuts led to the end of that series. Since 2005-2006, the NedPhO also gives a series of concerts at the Muziekcentrum Vredenburg in Utrecht.