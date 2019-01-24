Enrico GattiBorn 1955
Enrico Gatti
1955
Enrico Gatti Biography (Wikipedia)
Enrico Gatti (born 1955) is an Italian violinist, known for playing Baroque music.
Gatti was born in Perugia, Italy. He graduated from the Geneva Conservatory as a student of Chiara Banchini and the Royal Conservatory of The Hague with Sigiswald Kuijken. He has been a professor of Baroque violin at several conservatories. He has played with numerous ensembles and founded the Ensemble Aurora, a quartet which plays Baroque music in the traditional style, in 1986.
Enrico Gatti Tracks
La Susanna - Da chi spero aita, o cieli
Alessandro Stradella
Sonata in G Minor, Op. 1 No. 1: V. Giga "Il Postiglione" (Allegro)
Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonata No. 8 for 2 violins and continuo i. & II.
Pietro Marchitelli
Quintet In C Major K.515 For Strings - 3rd movement; Andante
Irmgard Schaller
Si apre al riso ogni labbro - sacred cantata G/Mc1.5-10 for sop,alt,bass, 2vn &
Alessandro Stradella
