Enrico Gatti (born 1955) is an Italian violinist, known for playing Baroque music.

Gatti was born in Perugia, Italy. He graduated from the Geneva Conservatory as a student of Chiara Banchini and the Royal Conservatory of The Hague with Sigiswald Kuijken. He has been a professor of Baroque violin at several conservatories. He has played with numerous ensembles and founded the Ensemble Aurora, a quartet which plays Baroque music in the traditional style, in 1986.