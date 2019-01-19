Leopold StokowskiBorn 18 April 1882. Died 13 September 1977
Leopold Stokowski Biography (Wikipedia)
Leopold Anthony Stokowski (18 April 1882 – 13 September 1977) was an English conductor of Polish and Irish descent. One of the leading conductors of the early and mid-20th century, he is best known for his long association with the Philadelphia Orchestra and his appearance in the Disney film Fantasia. He was especially noted for his free-hand conducting style that spurned the traditional baton and for obtaining a characteristically sumptuous sound from the orchestras he directed.
Stokowski was music director of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the NBC Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra, the Houston Symphony Orchestra, the Symphony of the Air and many others. He was also the founder of the All-American Youth Orchestra, the New York City Symphony, the Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra and the American Symphony Orchestra.
Stokowski conducted the music for and appeared in several Hollywood films, most notably Disney's Fantasia, and was a lifelong champion of contemporary composers, giving many premieres of new music during his 60-year conducting career. Stokowski, who made his official conducting debut in 1909, appeared in public for the last time in 1975 but continued making recordings until June 1977, a few months before his death at the age of 95.
Toccata & Fugue in D minor BWV 565
In the manger
La Cathedrale engloutie (Preludes Bk I, no. 10)
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
La Péri (Fanfare)
Piano Concerto no.2 in C minor (1st mvt: Moderato)
Romanian Rhapsody No 1
Sarabande and Courante (BuxWV.179)
Toccata and Fugue, BWV.565
Turkish March (Rondo alla Turca from Piano sonata no.11)
Sheep May Safely Graze
Sheep may safely graze [from Cantata no.208]
The Rite of Spring
Quintet in E major, Op 13 No 5: Minuet
Parsifal: Symphonic Synthesis Act III
The Plow the broke the Plains
Chorale-Prelude 'Wir glauben all' an einen Gott', BWV 680
Hungarian Rhapsody No 2 in C sharp minor
Komm, süßer Tod, BWV478 (arranged for orchestra)
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Marche Slave Op.31
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14, arr Arcady Dubensky
Pictures from an Exhibition (Ballet of the Chickens in their Shells)
'Little Fugue' in G minor BWV 578
Geistliche Tanzsuite (Sarabande and Courante)
Valse triste (from "Kuolema")
Clair de lune (Suite bergamasque)
NIGHT ON THE BARE MOUNTAIN
Die Walkure - Wotan's Farewell and Magic Fire Music
Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga; The Great Gate of Kiev
Turkish March
Water Music: Suite, orch. Stokowski (No 2, Allegro)
BK 170617 Bach-Stokowski
Swan Lake (Nos 10, 11 and 21)
Swan Lake Scenes No.10, No.11 and Danse Espagnole
Bailero, from Songs of the Auvergne
6 Hungarian rhapsodies S.359, arr. for orchestra; no.2 in D minor - Mesto
Tu Mancavi A Tormentarmi
Moment Musical No 3 in F minor
Bachiana Brasiliera no.5
Past BBC Events
Proms 1966: Prom 44
Proms 1964: Prom 47
Proms 1964: Prom 45
Proms 1963: Prom 09
Proms 1963: Prom 03
