Eddie KendricksBorn 17 December 1939. Died 5 October 1992
Eddie Kendricks
1939-12-17
Eddie Kendricks Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward James Kendrick (December 17, 1939 – October 5, 1992), best known by the stage name Eddie Kendricks, was an American singer and songwriter. Noted for his distinctive falsetto singing style, Kendricks co-founded the Motown singing group The Temptations, and was one of their lead singers from 1960 until 1971. His was the lead voice on such famous songs as "The Way You Do The Things You Do", "Get Ready", and "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)". As a solo artist, Kendricks recorded several hits of his own during the 1970s, including the number-one single "Keep On Truckin'".
Eddie Kendricks Tracks
Keep On Truckin'
Date With The Rain
Goin' Up In Smoke
My People...Hold On
The Newness Is Gone
Keep On Truckin' (Part One)
Girl, You Need A Change Of Mind
Boogie Down
On My Way Home
All Of My Love
Girl You Need A Change Of Mind (John Morales Remix)
Friend Of Mine (Million Dollar Disco Mix)
Intimate Friends
He's A Friend
If You Let Me
