Michael Emile "Mikey" Craig (born 15 February 1960) is an English musician and DJ of Jamaican descent, best known as the bassist of the pop/soul/new wave group Culture Club.

Craig's group Culture Club became one of the most successful bands of the 1980s, selling millions of albums. In 1988, he released a solo single entitled "I'm a Believer", which failed to make an impact.

Craig was an executive producer, in the mid-1990s, for his own dance label, SLAMM records, generating dance hits by artists like Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Mankey.

Craig continues to tour with Culture Club and its original members Boy George, Roy Hay, and Jon Moss. Craig has also occasionally performed with Kid Creole and the Coconuts during their UK shows.