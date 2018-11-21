Jacques Champion de ChambonnièresBorn 1601. Died 1672
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1601
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf3a6acd-b273-461f-9db5-df5b469a265a
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières (Jacques Champion, commonly referred to as Chambonnières) (c. 1601/2 – 1672) was a French harpsichordist, dancer and composer. Born into a musical family, Chambonnières made an illustrious career as court harpsichordist in Paris and was considered by many of his contemporaries to be one of the greatest musicians in Europe. However, late in life Chambonnières gradually fell out of favor at the court and lost his position. He died in poverty, but at an advanced age, and not before publishing a number of his works. Today Chambonnières is considered one of the greatest representatives of the early French harpsichord school.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
La Loureuse
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
La Loureuse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Loureuse
Last played on
Courante 'Les Barricades'
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
Courante 'Les Barricades'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Courante 'Les Barricades'
Last played on
Pavanne in D minor for harpsichord
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
Pavanne in D minor for harpsichord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pavanne in D minor for harpsichord
Last played on
Pieces de clavecin du premier livre (Paris, 1670)
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
Pieces de clavecin du premier livre (Paris, 1670)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pieces de clavecin du premier livre (Paris, 1670)
Last played on
L'Affligée
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
L'Affligée
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'Affligée
Last played on
Gaillarde (From Suite In G)
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
Gaillarde (From Suite In G)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14yh.jpglink
Gaillarde (From Suite In G)
Last played on
Pavanne In D Minor
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
Pavanne In D Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14yh.jpglink
Pavanne In D Minor
Last played on
Sarabande
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
Sarabande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14yh.jpglink
Sarabande
Last played on
Chaconne In F
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
Chaconne In F
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chaconne In F
Last played on
Allemande In D
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
Allemande In D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allemande In D
Last played on
Pavane in D minor, 'Entretien des Dieux', from Bk.1 of 'Pieces de Clavecin'
Jacques Champion de Chambonnières
Pavane in D minor, 'Entretien des Dieux', from Bk.1 of 'Pieces de Clavecin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pavane in D minor, 'Entretien des Dieux', from Bk.1 of 'Pieces de Clavecin'
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist