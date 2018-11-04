Juan García EsquivelMexican band leader, pianist & film/TV composer. Born 20 January 1918. Died 3 January 2002
Juan García Esquivel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1918-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf3a09cd-6374-4050-8b70-b4de5bafd681
Juan García Esquivel Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan García Esquivel (January 20, 1918 – January 3, 2002), often simply known as Esquivel!, was a Mexican band leader, pianist, and composer for television and films. He is recognized today as one of the foremost exponents of a sophisticated style of largely instrumental music that combines elements of lounge music and jazz with Latin flavors. Esquivel is sometimes called "The King of Space Age Pop" and "The Busby Berkeley of Cocktail Music." Esquivel is considered one of the foremost exponents of a style of late 1950s-early 1960s quirky instrumental pop that became known (in retrospect) as "Space Age Bachelor Pad Music".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Juan García Esquivel Tracks
Sort by
Besame Mucho
Juan García Esquivel
Besame Mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Besame Mucho
Last played on
Mini Skirt
Juan García Esquivel
Mini Skirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mini Skirt
Last played on
Surfboard
Juan García Esquivel
Surfboard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surfboard
Last played on
The Peanut Vendor (El Manisero)
Juan García Esquivel
The Peanut Vendor (El Manisero)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Peanut Vendor (El Manisero)
Last played on
Mucha Muchacha
Juan García Esquivel
Mucha Muchacha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qr3z6.jpglink
Mucha Muchacha
Last played on
That Old Black Magic
Juan García Esquivel
That Old Black Magic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Old Black Magic
Last played on
Lazy Bones
Juan García Esquivel
Lazy Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lazy Bones
Last played on
Who's Sorry Now?
Bert Kalmar
Who's Sorry Now?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's Sorry Now?
Last played on
Miniskirt
Juan García Esquivel
Miniskirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miniskirt
Last played on
Jingle Bells (Greetings From Esquivel!)
Juan García Esquivel
Jingle Bells (Greetings From Esquivel!)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jingle Bells (Greetings From Esquivel!)
Last played on
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
Juan García Esquivel
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
Last played on
Latin-Esque
Juan García Esquivel
Latin-Esque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Latin-Esque
Last played on
Harlem Nocturne
Juan García Esquivel
Harlem Nocturne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harlem Nocturne
Last played on
Street Scene
Juan García Esquivel
Street Scene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street Scene
Last played on
Lullaby of Birdland
Juan García Esquivel
Lullaby of Birdland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby of Birdland
Last played on
Cherokee
Juan García Esquivel
Cherokee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherokee
Last played on
TIME ON MY HANDS
Juan García Esquivel
TIME ON MY HANDS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Blue Heaven
Juan García Esquivel
My Blue Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Blue Heaven
Last played on
Snowfall
Juan García Esquivel
Snowfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowfall
Last played on
One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)
Juan García Esquivel
One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)
Last played on
Jalousie
Juan García Esquivel
Jalousie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jalousie
Last played on
Sentimental Journey
Juan García Esquivel
Sentimental Journey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sentimental Journey
Last played on
March of the Wooden Soldiers
Juan García Esquivel
March of the Wooden Soldiers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March of the Wooden Soldiers
Last played on
El Cable
Juan García Esquivel
El Cable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Cable
Last played on
Juan García Esquivel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist